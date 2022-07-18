SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu To Romance Don Fame Priyanka Mohan in Trivikram's Film Along With Pooja Hegde?

Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film with Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently under pre-production. The film, tentatively titled #SSMB28, is likely to go on floors from August this year. While Pooja Hegde is already roped in as the film's female lead, director Trivikram is looking for a fresh face to play the film's second heroine. The movie is touted as a comedy action entertainer which will repeat the magic of the director-actor duo.

In all likelihood, the director, who is said to have zeroed in on Don fame Priyanka Arul Mohan has initiated talks with the actress, who debuted in Telugu with Nani's Gang Leader. If the talks prove fruitful, the young and bubbly actress will be part of #SSMB28. The official confirmation of the same is, however, awaited.

After Athadu and Khaleja, the movie marks the director's third collaboration with Mahesh Babu after about 11 years and Mahesh Babu's with actress Pooja Hegde after Vamshi Paidipally directorial Maharshi. Pooja Hegde and the director are coming together again after several films like Aravinda Sametha with Jr NTR and Ala Vaikuntapuram lo Allu Arjun. The movie is bankrolled under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations by S Radha Krishna. S Thaman is roped in as the film's music composer. The other important cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalized and announced.