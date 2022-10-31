SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's Action Entertainer Begins Next Schedule's Filming From November!

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently enjoying a family holiday in London will be back in India soon. The actor, who went on a long break to spend some time in Spain and then in London, following the demise of his beloved mother, is all set to come back rejuvenated. As and when he touches down Hyderabad, he is set to take part in the second schedule shooting of his upcoming untitled flick with Trivikram Srinivas.

Tentatively called SSMB 28, the movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The movie marks the second collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu after Maharshi. The entertainer also brings together the actor and director duo for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.

Filming of this project began a couple of months ago and Mahesh shot for a schedule already. In the meanwhile, he also shot a few advertisements and had to undergo changes in his look accordingly. In the first place, shooting of the film was delayed due to reworking on the script. Earlier plans for release during summer of 2023 have been moved too. With delayed filming and an abrupt break taken by the actor, the shooting will take a while longer than planned.

SSMB 28 is a production venture of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The movie stars Samyuktha Menon in an important role. The technical team of SSMB 28 includes Madhie as its cinematographer, AS Prakash as the Production Designer, and Navin Nooli as the editor. S Thaman has been roped in to compose the film's tunes and score. The movie will likely hit the screens in the second half of 2023.