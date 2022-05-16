SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu & Trivikram's Film Gets A Title On Superstar Krishna's Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu has delivered one of his best performanceS in the latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie is running at the theatres now and fans are pleAsantly surprised and happy with the characterization of his role- that of a money lender in the USA.

Mahesh Babu has shown a lot of ease and shrugged his shoulders a bit to portray a mass avatar. Despite divided talk, his performance is drawing applause for the film helmed by Parasuram.

While it is already known that Mahesh Babu is going to work with Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli for his next two consecutive projects, there is going to be an update of SSMB 28, the one directed by Trivikram Srinivas, very soon.

The actor-director duo is coming together after a long 11 years for a project. Their first film together was Athadu and it is definitely a milestone for both of them in their respective careers. This film marks the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu with Pooja Hegde after Maharshi.

The makers of the film have mentioned that the title of #SSMB 28 would be announced on May 31, on the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday.

Samyuktha Menon is roped in for another prominent role while it is said that notable actors from Malayalam industry would be making debuts in Tollywood with this film. The movie is produced by S Radha Krishna and has music scored by Thaman S.