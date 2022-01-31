SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's Film To Launch On February 3?

Mahesh Babu fans are up for a treat as his highly anticipated film with director Trivikram Srinivas is all set to launch on Thursday (February 3). Fans of the superstar who have been eagerly waiting for an update of his forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will now get to witness the grand launch of his another film, #SSMB28. According to reports, the film will go on floors post a muhurat ceremony which will be held in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the regular shoot will commence in March. It is also being said that the title of the film might also be unveiled on the special occasion.

The film was announced in May last year. Mahesh and Trivikram are coming together for #SSMB28 after 12 years of Khaleja (2019). They had earlier joined forces for the 2005 film Athadu as well. The makers have already roped in Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and the latest grapevine suggests that Samyuktha Menon might come on board as the second female lead.

Backed by S Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations, #SSMB28's art department is headed by AS Prakash. With music composed by S Thaman, the film has camera cranked by Madhie and editing carried out by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is on a break after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 6. A couple of days later, his brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away reportedly due to liver-related ailments and the superstar who was in isolation after contracting the virus, was seen paying tribute through his Twitter handle. Though the actor was seen attending his brother's 11th-day rituals recently, he has not notified fans about testing negative.

On the work front, Mahesh will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and a yet-to-be-titled film of SS Rajamouli.