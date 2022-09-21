SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu Works With KGF Fame Fight Masters; Completes First Schedule's Action Scenes!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is taking part in the shooting of his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The movie, which went on floors recently, is almost nearing completion of its first schedule. The film stars actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu. Samyuktha Menon was roped in as another female lead in the film.

SSMB 28 is a production venture of Haarika and Hassine Creations, produced by China Babu. The movie's soundtrack is composed by S Thaman. The film marks the third collaboration between Trivikram and Mahesh Babu, and the second collaboration between Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas and S Thaman had come up with a blockbuster soundtrack for Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo earlier. The cast and crew of SSMB 28 are exciting and fans can't keep calm. Any update about the project is giving them enough material to trend.

The latest rumour inside Tollywood is that Superstar Mahesh has been dissatisfied with the action choreographers roped in for the film. Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly roped in stunt masters AnbAriv, who have worked on Yash-starrer KGF. However, a latest clarification in this regard has surfaced on Twitter. Producer Naga Vamsi has tweeted about SSMB28 completing its first schedule successfully, with high- octane action scenes. They are also on a short break for the festival and will begin a second schedule post Dasara involving Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. With his latest tweets, the rumours about KGF stunt masters not being part of the project were brushed off.

Meanwhile, the unit has been working at a fast pace to quickly complete the project. The makers are also considering releasing the first look poster and revealing the film's title at the earliest. SSMB 28 has cinematography by PS Vinod. Naveen Nooli will be in charge of the film's editing and AS Prakash will head the Production Design team.