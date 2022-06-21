    For Quick Alerts
      SSMB 28: Superstar Mahesh Babu Not Happy with Director Trivikram Srinivas's Script?

      After sizzling in a brand new avatar as Mahesh in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Superstar Mahesh Babu is now prepping up himself for his next film with none other than notable director of Tollywood, Trivikram Srinivas.

      Mahesh Babu Unhappy With Trivikrams SSMB28 Story!

      Tentatively titled #SSMB28, the movie is a production venture of Trivikram's Haarika & Hassine Creations, produced by D Chinna Babu. The movie is said to go on floors from August.

      Meanwhile, the pooja ceremony of the event was organized on a large scale with the cast and crew taking part in it.

      Pooja Hegde, a staple choice of Trivikram Srinivas is cast opposite Mahesh Babu for the film, which is touted as an action entertainer with romance and comedy on point. Mahesh's wife Namrata Sirodhkar took part in the puja ceremony, as part of a customary sentiment for Mahesh Babu.

      While everything is getting in place for the beginning of the film's shoot, we get to hear from the Tollywood insiders that the script work of the film was not completed and apparently, Mahesh Babu is upset with Trivikram for the same reason.

      The movie is supposed to be shot before Mahesh Babu could join the sets of SS Rajamouli's film. The filming of #SSMB28 is supposed to wind up by the end of the year and the script work is not satisfying as of right now. The movie was originally slated for a Sankranthi 2023 release. The schedule of the planned films have changed now and the movie might release for summer of 2023, owing to the delay.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 14:56 [IST]
      X