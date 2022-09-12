SSMB 28 Update: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram's Project Begins With Insane Hype

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
28th
project
commences
production
today.
The
news
has
been
creating
quite
a
buzz,
and
people
are
tweeting
about
it
with
a
lot
of
excitement.
There
is
a
huge
hype
around
this
project
due
to
the
actor-director
duo.
Trivikram
Srinivas
has
previously
directed
Mahesh
in
Athadu
and
Khaleja,
and
the
director's
recent
releases
Ala
Vaikunthapuramuloo
and
Bheemla
Nayak
have
been
very
successful
at
the
box
office.
Ala
Vaikunthaprumauloo
had
an
insane
reach
all
over
the
country
and
went
on
to
create
records
in
OTT
viewership.
So
yeah,
it
makes
sense
that
this
combination
would
cook
up
such
a
buzz.
The
film
stars
Pooja
Hegde
as
the
female
lead,
and
Thaman
is
composing
the
film's
music.
The
film
is
being
produced
under
the
banner
of
Haarika
and
Hassine
Creations
and
Naga
Vamsi
oversees
the
production.
Thaman
and
Naga
Vamsi
have
tweeted
about
the
project
commencement.
thaman
S
@MusicThaman
The
Journey
&
the
Dream
Begins
Today
#SSMB28
🏆
@urstrulyMahesh
gaaru
&
#Trivikram
gaaru
God
bless
❤️
Naga
Vamsi
@vamsi84
The
filming
of
an
Epic
Action
Entertainer
Begins
today!🔥
The
blockbuster
combo
of
Superstar
@urstrulymahesh
&
#Trivikram
garu
on
sets
after
12
years!!
✨⭐️
SUPERSTAR
in
a
massy
rugged
avatar
🤩🤩
Await
for
more
surprises
coming
your
way,
SOON!!
#SSMB28Aarambham
#SSMB28