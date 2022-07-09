SSMB 28 Update: Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas's Film To Begin Shooting From This August!

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently holidaying with his family in the USA and Europe is preparing to get back to the sets of his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The update has it that the untitled film's regular shooting will kickstart from August this year.

The actor-director duo is coming together after almost 11 years for this action-comedy entertainer. Trivikram Srinivas's staple female protagonist Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Mahesh Babu as the leading lady in this film. This is the second time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram, Mahesh Babu, and Pooja Hegde are coming together after Athadu and Maharshi.

The makers of the project, Haarika and Hassine Creations have tweeted

"The Evergreen Combo of Super Star

@urstrulyMahesh

& our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! 🔥

The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug✨

Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!" (sic).

Samyuktha Menon is another female lead in the film. Thaman S is roped in as the film's music composer. The film's pooja ceremony took place recently in Hyderabad where Pooja Hegde and Namrata Shirodkar posed for the shutterbugs. The pics went viral.

Details of the other cast and crew are yet to be announced for the project which was earlier mentioned to hit the screens on December 14 but is now officially announced for the summer of 2023.