SSMB 29 Story: Writer Vijayendra Prasad Confirms That It Is Inspired By A Real-Life Incident!

The
upcoming
movie
of
Mahesh
Babu
and
SS
Rajamouli,
referred
to
as
SSMB
29
is
hitting
the
headlines
even
before
Mahesh's
immediate
film,
SSMB
28
with
Trivikram
Srinivas
has
begun
shooting.
The
movie,
which
will
be
the
biggest
production
in
the
career
of
Mahesh
Babu
and
Rajamouli
as
yet,
will
have
an
interesting
element.
While
most
of
us
already
know
about
the
movie
being
an
adventure
drama
set
in
a
period
against
the
backdrop
of
a
forest,
the
film's
story
and
script
writer
V
Vijayendra
Prasad
is
the
latest
one
to
spill
some
beans
about
the
film's
story.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
action-drama
is
based
on
a
few
or
one
real-life
incident.
Mahesh
Babu
was
earlier
quoted
talking
to
an
entertainment
tabloid
about
this
film
and
commented
that
SSMB
29
will
make
him
break
many
barriers
and
push
him
to
the
extreme
physically.
Meanwhile,
the
movie
is
rumoured
to
rope
in
Deepika
Padukone
for
the
female
lead's
role
and
actor
Karthi
for
yet
another
important
role.
While
it
is
too
soon
to
jump
to
conclusions,
fans
of
the
actor
and
director
are
already
pumped
about
these
updates.
The
movie
will
likely
go
on
floors
during
the
first
half
of
2023.
However,
the
news
is
awaited
from
the
horse's
mouth.
Mahesh
Babu,
who
is
currently
touring
Spain
all
alone
will
be
back
in
India
after
two
weeks
and
join
the
sets
of
his
next,
SSMB
28.
The
movie's
female
lead
is
Pooja
Hegde,
marking
the
second
collaboration
with
the
actor
after
Maharshi.