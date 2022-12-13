Love You...: Did Sundeep Kishan CONFIRM Dating Regina Cassandra On Her Birthday? See Cute Post

Did Telugu Sundeep Kishan just hint at dating Regina Cassandra? Looks like he did! On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter space and penned a birthday wish for the actor along with a romantic photo of the two. "Happpyyyy Birthdayyyy Papa… Love you and Wishing you only the best of everything, always Stay Happy...Stay Blessed @ReginaCassandra," he wrote on Twitter.

The photo features the couple flashing their infectious smile as they are sitting next to each other. As soon as he posted it online, fans took to the comments section and wished Regina all the while expressing their curiosity over their relationship.

Happpyyyy Birthdayyyy Papa…

Love you and Wishing you only the best of everything,always ♥️

Stay Happy..Stay Blessed ♥️@ReginaCassandra pic.twitter.com/pZGd9d5ibn — Sundeep MICHAEL Kishan (@sundeepkishan) December 13, 2022

The duo, who have worked together in several films like Ra Ra Krishnayya are speculated to be dating for a while. And with the recent post, it in deed looks like the dating rumor is after all true. Whenever they were asked about their relationship, they have always maintained that they are nothing more than good friends. But with this recent post, one can read between the lines and understand that they are dating after all.

Back in 2020, Sudeep conducted a live question-and-answer session on Instagram with fans. A fan asked him about his relationship with Regina Cassandra. He answered the question saying, said, "As for Regina, she’s family. Maa inti pilla, she’s my best friend. I’ve said it before too, but I hate to say it so many times, her ego shoots up.” So, it looks like Sundeep is confirming with this post that they are dating each other.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sundeep has a huge lineup of films in his kitty. This includes Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, and Naragasooran. He also has a Tamil movie titled Captain Millar co-starring Dhanush. His pan Indian movie Michael will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles. The film will have Divyansha Kaushik playing the romantic interest of Sundeep.

On the other hand, Regina has her plate full with a huge line up of movies. This includes Karungaapiyam, Soorpanagai, Nena Na, Borrder, Kallapart, Mareechika, Flash Back, and an untitled film with Suresh Gopi.