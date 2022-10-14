Sundeep Kishan's Pan-India Film Michael Teaser Will Be Out On October 20!

Actor
Sundeep
Kishan,
who
was
last
seen
in
Vivaha
Bhojanambu
in
2021
in
Telugu,
has
taken
a
long
gap
before
coming
back
with
his
latest
film
Michael.
The
movie
is
his
first
pan-India
venture
and
contains
an
ensemble
cast
that
includes
Makkal
Selvan
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Varun
Sandesh,
Varalaxmi
Saathkumar,
and
Anasuya
Bharadwaj.
The
actor
has
a
couple
of
films
in
his
kitty
but
is
currently
gearing
up
for
the
teaser
release
of
Michael.
The
movie
is
the
directorial
venture
of
Ranjit
Jeyakodi.
The
team
released
a
romantic
poster
of
the
film
featuring
the
actor.
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
will
be
seen
in
the
antagonist
role
of
Michael.
The
promotional
teaser
of
the
film
will
be
released
on
October
20,
according
to
the
makers
of
the
film.
Announcing
the
same,
Sundeep
Kishan
took
to
his
Twitter
handle
and
wrote,
"Been
waiting
for
this
for
waayy
too
Long
Now.
Welcoming
you
to
the
Madness
this
20th
October..
Amidst
All
the
Chaos..He
Found
Love."
(Sic)
Sam
CS
composed
the
music
and
score
for
the
film
which
is
produced
by
Sree
Venkateswara
Cinemas
LLP
in
association
with
Karan
C
Productions
LLP.
The
makers
are
yet
to
announce
the
release
date
of
Michael.