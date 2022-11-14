Superstar Krishna Hospitalized For Age-Related Ailments Days After His First Wife Indira Devi's Demise!

Superstar
Krishna
AKA
Ghattamaneni
Krishna,
Tollywood's
remarkable
hero
with
zero
haters
got
admitted
into
Continental
hospital
on
November
13.
The
veteran
actor
is
reportedly
suffering
from
respiratory
disorders.
According
to
the
reports,
Krishna,
who
went
to
the
hospital
to
get
regular
check-ups
was
advised
to
get
admitted
for
his
condition.
For
now,
his
condition
is
stable,
claimed
the
team
of
doctors
at
the
hospital.
Krishna,
who
is
coping
with
the
loss
of
his
first
wife,
the
mother
of
Mahesh
Babu,
Indira
Devi,
lost
his
second
wife,
Vijaya
Nirmala
in
the
year
2019.
Ever
since
Krishna
has
isolated
himself
from
the
industry
and
didn't
want
to
be
seen
in
any
events.
He
was,
however,
always
there
for
his
sons
and
daughters
at
family
gatherings.
Krishna
also
lost
his
elder
son
Ramesh
Babu
to
a
prolonged
illness
on
January
8,
2022.
Later,
Indira
Devi
passed
away
on
September
28.
Krishna
is
79
years
old
and
is
a
successful
hero,
producer,
and
director.
He
was
a
Padma
Bhushan
awardee
in
2009
and
also
has
a
Doctorate
from
Andhra
University.
He
was
phenomenal
in
his
work
and
is
known
for
introducing
new
trends
like
Cinemascope,
35
MM,
and
Cowboy
films
to
name
a
few
to
Telugu
cinema.
