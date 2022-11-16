Superstar Krishna To Be Cremated Today With State Honours

Telugu actor, politician and actor Mahesh Babu's father,Superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni died in a private hospital on early hours of November 15. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

Krishna's untimely demise came as a shock to his industry colleagues and fans. The body of Krishna was later brought to his residence at Nanakramguda. While many celebrities paid visit to his residence to pay their last respects to the veteran actor, it was reported that fans too thronged the house, trying to catch the last glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Kollywood actors Superstar Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and many more shared their condolences to the bereaved Mahesh Babu and family for his personal loss.

The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 15, 2022

It is to be recalled that the superstar Krishna has shared screen with 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the latter's Rajapattai movie.

An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 15, 2022

Our prayers and respects to Krishna garu, sending lots of love and strength to @urstrulymahesh and family. It’s been a tough year for you brother.. We are with you! — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 15, 2022

It was an honour working with such a gentle soul as Krishna Garu and I’m one of the many millions who is saddened beyond measure by his passing. My prayers and heartfelt condolences to my dear friend @urstrulyMahesh & his family. pic.twitter.com/XQAI9pGgza — Vikram (@chiyaan) November 15, 2022

Mollywood star Mohanlal also condoled Krishna's death.

The passing of the veteran actor Krishna Garu is a shocking grief and a monumental loss. My heart goes out to @urstrulyMahesh and all those grieving the demise of this legend of an actor and a human. Om Shanti. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 15, 2022

While it was earlier announced that the remains of actor Krishna will been kept in Gachibowli stadium for the fans and public to pay homage, the decision was withdrawn in the last minute.

Gachibowli stadium lo kadha, direct Nanakramguda lo krishna intiki, Gachibowli stadium lo cancel chesaru due to traffic restrictions @Kiran_reddy7777 pic.twitter.com/2rb5wZGRXv — Srinivas Reddy (@ysjagan_srinu) November 15, 2022

In the recent update, it is said that the last journey of actor Krishna will begin from Nanakramguda to Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, by around 5 pm today, where his last rites will be done.

The Chief Minister of Telengana had also announced that the veteran actor will be cremated with full state honours.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Producer's Council has announced that the Telugu film industry will not hold any event on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the late actor.

Andhra Pradesh's CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also offered his condolences in his twitter handle. He tweeted how the late actor became Andhra's "James Bond". He wrote that his death is a great loss not only to the Telugu film industry but also to the people of the state who loved him. His tweet further read, "May God give strength to Mahesh and Krishnagari's family in this difficult time."

కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్.

నిజ జీవితంలో కూడా మనసున్న మనిషిగా, సినీరంగంలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను సంపాదించుకున్న ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి, తెలుగు వారికి తీరని లోటు. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022

