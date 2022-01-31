Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Releasing Worldwide In Theatres On May 12

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by the very talented director Parasuram is in last stages of its production. The makers came up with an update of releasing the movie worldwide in theatres on May 12th. Summer is one of the biggest seasons and Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be capitalizing on the holiday season.

Parasuram is presenting Mahesh Babu in never seen before stylish avatar and the film’s teaser got an overwhelming response. Mahesh Babu’s effortless performance and stunts are the major highlights.

The team will be kick-starting the musical promotions from the special occasion of Valentine’s Day (February 14th). Sensational composer S Thaman who is in the best form of his career has scored a chartbuster album and they chose the special occasion to release a romantic melody from the film.

Keerthy Suresh is playing Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.