SSMB 29: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Adventure Drama With SS Rajamouli To Kick Start In May 2023?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is back to work and has recently done a photoshoot for a soft beverage. He will soon join the sets of his upcoming film's second schedule under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas in Hyderabad. However, the latest news about his project with SS Rajamouli is in news for a crazy update.

Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu Photo Credit: Internet

SS Rajamouli is working on the film with Mahesh Babu, which is going to be a globe-trotting adventure drama set back in time. The movie's script work is currently underway and Rajamouli's father, writer Vijayendra Prasad is seeing to it. According to the available information, we hear that the movie might likely go on floors in May or June of 2023.

Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed the information that he and Rajamouli's cousin SS Kanchi are working on the script. Fans are excited to know more about the project but unfortunately, they have to wait until next year for some juicy updates.

While we already know the movie will be something along the lines of Indiana Jones, as mentioned by the director himself, we can't wait for the film to begin its shooting. However, once the movie's shooting comes to an end, the post-production works will require ample time that might extend up to two years due to the high-quality computer graphics and visual effects the film demands. The movie will be shot across several locations all over the world, given the genre.

Meanwhile, there was also a rumour that Rajamouli wanted Chris Hemsworth to be part of the project for a crucial cameo. Recently, the Avengers actor revealed his Alzheimer's condition and decision to spend more time with family.

Further details of the project are yet to be revealed. SS Rajamouli has a unique pattern of announcing the film. He calls for a press meeting only after he is ready to go for filming and often reveals all the important details and story outlines.

Referred to as SSMB 29, the movie will be bankrolled by KL Narayan of Durga Arts. The other details of the film will be announced before the making begins.