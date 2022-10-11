Superstar Rajinikanth Appreciates Megastar Chiranjeevi's GodFather; Director Mohan Raja Tweets!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest blockbuster political drama, a remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer, is running to houseful shows since its theatrical release on October 5 for Dasara. The movie has secured a good positive response at the box office and derived the much-needed hit for Chiranjeevi after a slew of flops in his second innings. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja, who is the son of Editor Mohan and the elder brother of actor Jayam Ravi. He made a comeback to Tollywood as a director with GodFather.

The movie, which showcased the graceful megastar in an entirely new avatar sporting a salt and pepper look, and keeping it intact with the black coloured theme, has been played for none other than Superstar Rajinikanth in a special screening by its director Mohan Raja. The veteran Superstar is reportedly said to have been impressed by the film and the great work by Chiranjeevi and the director.

The overwhelmed Mohan Raja took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Superstar watched #Godfather 😇

Excellent!! very nice!! very interesting!!! are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version.

Thank u so much Thalaiva

@rajinikanth

sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt 🙏," (sic)

GodFather stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Brahmaji, Gangavva, Murali Mohan, Samuthirakani, Puri Jagannadh, Sayaji Shinde, Tanya Ravichandran, Nawab Shah, Prabhu Deva, and Sarvadaman Banerjee in some crucial roles among others. Salman Khan appeared in a special cameo as Masoom Bhai in the film due to his respect for Chiranjeevi and his friendship with Ram Charan.

The movie is a joint production venture between Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, headed by Ram Charan and RB Choudary, and NV Prasad. The film's cinematography is rendered by Nirav Shah and edited by Marthand K Venkatesh. S Thaman scored the film's music which was distributed by PVR Pictures and Magic Frames. The movie is made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore.