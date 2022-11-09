Surprise For Fans! Jr NTR And Prabhas' Superhit Movies To Re-Release In November, Deets Inside

There is a new trend of re-releasing old films in theaters, which looks like a great way to attract audiences to the theaters. Recently, director Trivikram Srinivas's debut film, Nuvve Nuvve, was re-released and ran from November 4th to November 7th in Telugu-speaking states.

The film was re-released on the occasion of Trivikram's birthday, which falls on November 7. The film starred Tarun and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Nuvve Nuvve was Trivikram's debut film, which went on to become a massive hit and still remains a favourite amongst fans. The film also completed 20 years in 2022 since its release.

Following the same trend, we have two of the biggest superstars' films releasing this month. Yes, you heard it right. Prabhas' hit Varsham and Jr NTR's Baadshah will be re-releasing in theaters. Varsham is dropping in the threatres again this Friday, November 11. Whereas, Jr NTR's blockbuster movie Baadshah will re-release on November 19th worldwide. Natti's Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is behind bringing these films back to theatres.

Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, Baadshah was released in 2013 and produced by Bandla Ganesh under Parameswara Arts Productions. The film also had Kajal Aggarwal, Nassar, Navdeep, and Brahmanandam in lead roles. The music was composed by Thaman, and the film went on to earn around Rs 55 crores at the box-office.

On the other hand, Prabhas' 2004 film Varsham, which was released in theaters, has had a successful run. The film starred Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and Gopichand in pivotal roles. Directed by Sobhan, Varsham collected around Rs 18 crore at the box-office. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, which is still a favourite of many.

Apart from these films, this year has seen a lot of old Telugu films being re-released in theaters. This was started with superstar Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, which was followed by films such as Jalsa, Gharana Mogudu, Billa, and Chennakesava Reddy.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Prabhas have now become pan-India stars and enjoy immense popularity across the globe. Jr NTR's RRR, has shaken the world with its larger-than-life characters and breathtaking action sequences. Directed by ace Telugu director SS Rajamouli, RRR was recently released in Japan and now stands at the third spot for the highest grossing Indian film. It has minted JPY 185 million in just 17 days of its release, surpassing the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Prabhas' Saaho.

Prabhas, on the work front, was last seen in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hedge. He is currently juggling between three highly anticipated films, including Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K.