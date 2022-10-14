Tamannaah Bhatia In Talks To Play Allu Arjun's Love Interest In Pushpa 2?

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise turned out to be one of India's biggest blockbusters. Allu Arjun became an overnight national star for his mannerism, style, and amazing dance steps that were the movie's highlights. Everybody is waiting for its sequel, Pushpa: the Rule, with bated breath.

As per the latest report, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in by director Sukumar for the second installment. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rule was announced after the record-breaking success of the first part, in which both Arjun and Rashmika will be reprising their roles. There are several new stars who will be joining the main lead and everybody is eagerly awaiting to witness it.

Apart from being a massive success at the box-office, Pushpa and its songs have turned out to be a pop culture craze. Everything from Allu Arjun's mannerisms to Rashmika's dance moves, everything is being replicated by people all across the world in parties, stage performances, and tv shows.

The item song, Oo Antava, that featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, became a superhit song and was the main attraction of the film. And it looks like the makers want to repeat the same formula for the second part as well. Some recent reports suggest that Pushpa 2 makers are keen on roping in Tamannaah Bhatia for not only a sizzling item song but also an extended role as the film's second female lead.

If reports are to be believed, Bhatia may have been seen playing the second love interest of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. Even though nothing has been officially announced by the makers, if the news is true, it will be interesting to see a face off between Rashmika and Tamannaah and what they do to woo Allu Arjun.

Earlier, there were several rumours that Samantha might get replaced by Disha Patani or Nora Fatehi for an item song in Pushpa 2. Speaking of Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress has done many dance numbers before and is amongst some of the wonderful dancers we have in the Indian film industry. The actress was recently seen in two Hindi films-Babli Bouncer, which is streaming on Hotstar; and Plan A Plan B with Ritesh Deshmukh on Netflix.