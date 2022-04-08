Team Agent Wishes Akhil Akkineni On His Birthday; Brand-New Poster Released

Young and promising hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy's highly-anticipated action-thriller Agent produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema is progressing at a brisk pace with its shoot.

As per the requirement of the character, Akhil underwent a complete makeover. In the film, the actor plays an action-packed role that displays a whole new side of him.

Coming to the poster, Akhil goes shirtless and flaunts his hulky figure. All his hard work for the character is seemingly noticeable here. Akhil shows his attitude and oozes swag, as he smokes a cigarette. He sports long hair and a thick beard which augment the rockiness of the overall look. It's a perfect birthday poster, we must say.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is playing a mighty role in the film which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Vakkantham Vamsi has provided story for the film.

Sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha scores music, while Rasool Ellore cranks the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.

Agent will be hitting the screens grandly worldwide on August 12.