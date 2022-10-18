Team RRR Leaves For Japan Ahead Of Their Film's Release On October 21 For Promotions!

SS Rajamouli directed Rise Revolt Roar (RRR) which was released on March 25 in the year. The movie shook the entire nation, and the world went crazy over the film's storytelling, performances, scale, and magic. Rajamouli, who got acquainted with the international viewers and film buffs through his Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 1 & 2, sealed his name as one of the most successful filmmakers of our era, from India.

RRR won appreciation from all corners of the world including Hollywood technicians. The makers of the film decided to dub the movie in Japanese for the viewers in Japan. The movie is set to enthrall them on October 21. It is worth mentioning here that Baahubali was a super duper hit in Japan. Now RRR is also expected to follow suit.

Ahead of the film's release, the unit including the cast and crew have jetted off to Japan to take part in promotions. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar are reportedly in Japan already for the same. The movie garnered widespread appreciation and is nominated for the Oscar Awards in as many as 15 categories. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 500 Crore and collected about Rs 1200 Crore worldwide. The movie is streaming in all leading OTT platforms in all south languages and in Hindi.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others in pivotal roles. The movie's outstanding soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani and KK Senthil Kumar, a staple for Rajamouli, cinematographed it. DVV Danayya produced the film on a budget of about Rs 500 Crore under DVV Entertainment banner.