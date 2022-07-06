Telugu Film Editor Gowtham Raju (68) Passes Away; TFI Condoles His Death

Renowned Film Editor Gowtham Raju, who had predominantly worked on Telugu films breathed his last on July 6 during the wee hours at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 68-year-old personality had been fighting kidney ailments for the last couple of years. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago and was being treated for the same.

Gowtham Raju was one of the most popular and busiest film editors in the Telugu Film Industry. He was born in Tamil Nadu in the year 1954 and joined the industry about 40 years ago. He started his career with the maverick director Jandhyala's Nalugu Sthambalata in 1982. The talented editor never looked back ever since and had the credit to have worked on around 800 films in his entire career.

Some of his best works include Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi, Sooryavansham, Chiranjeevi-starrer Tagore, Allu Arjun's Bunny, Okka Ammayi Thappa, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Gopala Gopala, Katamarayudu, and Gabbar Singh, Venkatadri Express, Namo Venkatesaya, Ayushmaan Bhava, and Raju Gari Gadhi 3, among others with his latest work noted for Vishnu Manchu's Mosagallu, and Mohan Babu's Son Of India.

Gowtham Raju won a Nandi award for his work in the film Aadi starring Jr NTR in the year 2002 among other notable works.

Several heroes, actors, artists, technicians, and peers from Tollywood expressed grief and condoled the death of a great artist.