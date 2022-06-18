Telugu Indian Idol Winner: BVK Vagdevi Lifts The Trophy; Megastar Chiranjeevi Hands It Over

The singing reality shows and stage performances are a fool-proof source of entertainment for Telugu audiences, coupled with the benefit of the highest TRP ratings for the program producers and organizers.

Telugu audiences have embraced singing reality shows in every household, unlike any other shows. One such is the Aha Video's Telugu Indian Idol Reality show which has been streaming on the OTT for the first time in Telugu.

The show has become a wonderful platform for budding singers and showcased their talent to the world. It began with more than ten contestants and ran for about 15 weeks.

The finale of season one was streamed on Aha Video recently, and none other than megastar Chiranjeevi has agreed to be the special guest for the show. He thoroughly enjoyed the performances before handing over the title trophy. He wished all the contestants the very best in their endeavors.

Vagdevi is a native of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and was one of the finest singing talents the show has put forth. She also bagged a couple of opportunities to sing for Tollywood movies.

BVK Vagdevi won the competition and was presented with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. In addition, the makers of the show, Aha, assured a playback singing opportunity for her in movies made under Geetha Arts Production.

Speaking on the occasion, Vagdevi thanked the mentors and judges who helped her hone the skills required to make it to the finals. "My rigorous effort over the past few months finally paid off, with this accomplishment," she added.

She later thanked Geetha Arts for giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which is like a dream come true. I'm thankful to aha for making this opportunity-rich platform for so many participants like me.

Sreenivas and Vaishnavi are the first and second runners-up of the singing reality show. They won a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Vaishnavi also bagged an assured singing opportunity in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather.

The show was one of the most successful initiatives of aha and ran for more than 15 weeks. Tollywood's sensational musician Thaman S, multi-talented Nithya Menen, and playback singer Karthik led the show as judges.

Many film stars like Sai Pallavi, Rana, and Balakrishna among others have appeared on the show.