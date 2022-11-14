Telugu Producers Dissatisfied With Dubbed Films Getting Preferences During Sankranti; Find Out Why

Movie producers in the two Telugu speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have requested the distributors to prioritise the release of Telugu films over the dubbed versions of other language films during the important festivals release dates like Dussehra and Sankranti. The weekend of Pongal-Sankranti in 2023 will witness the release of two major Tamil films, namely Vijay's Varisu and Ajit's Thunivu.

The Telugu Film Producers Council has issued a press release saying only "Telugu straight films" should be prioritised by theatres during the festivals. This announcement has instilled a state of worry in the minds of fans.

The press release issued by the Telugu Film Producers Council says, "Keeping in view the increased cost of production of Telugu films, the welfare of producers and to save the Telugu film industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has in its Emergency Meeting held on 08.12.2019 passed a resolution that 'Only Telugu straight Films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankaranthi and Dassera'."

The announcement highlights a decision made by the body in 2019 and asserts it by quoting Telugu film producer Dil Raju's statement.

"In this connection, noted Producer and the present Vice-President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Sri Dil Raju has categorically informed through media in the year 2019 stating that how can we give theatres to dubbed Telugu movies during the festivals and therefore the first preference shall be given to straight Telugu movies for screening in theatres and the remaining will be given to dubbed Telugu movies during festivals," said the release.

Further, making a request to film exhibitors in Telugu states, the statement concluded by saying, "Therefore, the Telugu Film Producers Council requests the exhibitors to invariably implement this decision: 'Only Telugu straight Films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankranthi and Dassera for screening in theatres and the remaining may be given to dubbed Telugu movies'."

So far, exhibitors have not responded to the producer's request, and it remains to be seen what shape this new development would take. Sankranti-Pongal weekend in January is celebrated with great enthusiasm while also attracting huge crowds to the theatres. Meanwhile, there are three Telugu releases fixed for the festival, including Akhil Akkineni Agent, Veera Narsimha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.