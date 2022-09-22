Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar Lyric Video Review: Godfather's Second Single Stirs Up A Storm

Who wouldn't be excited about two of the biggest stars in the country teaming up for the first time! Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are the kind of actors that don't have to do much to hold attention. Their appearance is sufficient to keep you focused on them.

That's what happens with this song as well. The two appear and they make the screen interesting to look at. In addition, Prabhu Deva appears in the song as well. I assume he is the choreographer.

Thaman has scored a catchy hook that picks you up in an instant and drags you around with its beats. Shreya Ghoshal has sung 'Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar'. She very rarely enters this zone, but when she does she goes boom, and the song becomes an inevitable success. This song is likely to follow suit.

Godfather is a remake of Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is directed by Mohan Raja, of Thani Oruvan fame. For the unversed, Dhruva was a remake of Thani Oruvan.

Godfather stars Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, Sathyadev Kancharana, and Samuthirakani, among others. You read that right, Puri Jagannadh will appear in the film.

Chiranjeevi announced his addition to the cast, and said in the tweet, "An aspiring actor from a place called Narsipatnam came to Hyderabad in search of his destiny in the movie industry. He didn't shine as an actor, but his destiny made him a director. I don't like that he cannot fulfil his acting dream. I hereby, introduce Puri Jagannadh in a special role, from the sets of #Godfather."

Watch the Lyric Video here!