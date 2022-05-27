Thalapathy 66 Update: Director Vamsi Paidipally Talks About Vijay And Wraps Up A Schedule

Vijay's upcoming film #Thalapathy66 with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipalli has finished its schedule. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. It marks the Telugu debut of actor Vijay, who otherwise has a generous fan base in Telugu audience.

Giving away details of #thalapathy66, its makers tweeted:

A candid picture of director Vamshi Paidipally talking to Vijay alongside a window with an announcement of the second schedule's wrap was released on Twitter.

The makers mentioned that the entire team had an awesome time shooting for the film's sequences that were planned in the schedule. They are all excited to kick start the next schedule super soon.

The movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay. The actress couldn't contain her excitement and evidently showed it off during the puja ceremony. The photos of the pooja ceremony went viral. Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Meka Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Sangeetha are part of the cast.

Hari and Ahishor Solomon co-wrote the film along with director Vamshi Paidipally. Music for the film is being scored by S Thaman and cinematography is rendered by Karthik Palani. KL Praveen is the editor of the film. Notably, #Thalapathy66 is slated for Sankranti/ Pongal 2023.