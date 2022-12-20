Vijay Vaarasudu: Glimpse Of 'Soul Of Vaarasudu' Sung By Chitra Out Ahead Of Full Song's Release!

Vaarasudu Photo Credit: Gallery

Thalapathy Vijay's debut Telugu film with director Vamshi Paidipally is gearing up for a grand theatrical release for Sankranthi 2023. The movie, which is a Dil Raju's production venture is slated for release on January 12. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film are releasing the film's tracks and videos' to enthrall the fans.

On December 20, a glimpse of the third single titled 'Soul of Vaarasudu', sung by KS Chitra, was released ahead of the full song's premiere by 5.30 pm the same day. The Tamil version 'Soul Of Varisu' is slated for a release at 5 pm, half an hour before the Telugu version will be out. The lyrics of the song were penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and S Thaman scored the tune.

Revealing the same, Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter handle shared the glimpse video with a caption that read, "A Glimpse of #SoulOfVaarasudu Full song will be out Today at 5:30 PM

So far, two tracks-'Ranjithame' and 'Thee Thalapathy' were released and garnered appreciation. Especially, Ranjithame is a sensation on YouTube.

Varisu AKA Vaarasudu features an ensemble cast in the form of R Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Sangitha Krish, Yogi babu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Anandaraj, Shaam, Prabhu, and Sriman among others in important roles. Vaarasudu has been shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

The movie's cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani and is edited by Praveen KL. Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon wrote the film. Vivek worked on the film's dialogues and Vaarasudu is made under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banners. Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies are distributing it all over Tamil Nadu.