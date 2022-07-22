Thank You Day 1 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Romantic Drama Opens To Divided Response!

Thank
You
movie
starring
Naga
Chaitanya
and
Raashi
Khanna
finally
hit
the
screens
on
July
22
amid
decent
expectations
from
the
fans.
A
Vikram
K
Kumar's
directorial,
the
film
is
receiving
mixed
reviews
for
its
narration
and
routine
run-of-the-mill
story.
Although
the
performance
of
Naga
Chaitanya
has
been
applauded,
the
movie
has
no
other
element
to
push
it
towards
a
hit
talk,
according
to
the
critics' reviews.
However,
the
film's
visuals
are
grand
to
watch
on
the
big
screen,
given
the
fact
that
legendary
PC
Sreeram
was
on
the
crew
as
its
cinematographer.
The
movie
is
touted
as
a
romantic
comedy.
The
dialogues
were
penned
by
Mithun
Chaitanya
and
Venkat
D
Pati.
Thank
You's
story
is
written
by
BVS
Ravi.
The
movie
is
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli
and
has
a
run
time
of
129
minutes.
Thank
You
Day
1
worldwide
box
office
collection
is
as
follows:
The
film
was
made
between
Rs
5
Crore
and
Rs
7
Crore
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
states
on
the
day
of
its
release.
The
worldwide
total
collection
amounted
to
somewhere
between
Rs
6
Crore
and
Rs
8
Crore.
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
produced
the
film
under
Sri
Venkateswara
Banner,
and
S
Thaman
scored
the
film's
music.
Avika
Gor,
Malavika
Nair,
Prakash
Raj
form
Thank
You's
prominent
cast.