Thank You Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Naga Chaitanya's latest film Thank You, under the direction of Vikram K Kumar was released amid huge expectations at the theatres worldwide on July 22. The movie is receiving rave reviews for the performances of the lead cast but the film has fallen flat in terms of its execution.

The movie is about a man's self-centered life and his accomplishments. Naga Chaitanya played the quintessential youngster in this role which reminds us of his character from Sukumar's directorial 100% Love. The film also takes viewers to the characters the actor played in Majili and Premam. The movie is otherwise a dull and routine drama and thankfully, it has Naga Chaitanya in the lead, carrying it off with ease.

The movie made its way to pirated websites immediately after its theatrical release. Several unscrupulous websites have started downloading the movie in high quality and are sharing the links across websites and social media pages for free. The makers of the film are rather upset about the leak but are left with no other choice but to curb these events.

Prakash Raj, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Sai Sushanth Reddy are others who played important roles in the film.

Director Vikram K Kumar collaborated with actor Naga Chaitanya for the second time after Manam. Actress Raashi Khanna and Naga Chaitanya have come together again after Venky Mama. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thaman S composed the film's music.