Thank You First Review: Appreciation Pours In For Naga Chaitanya's Film With Vikram K Kumar!

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film after Love Story is Thank You, under the direction of Vikram Kumar. The movie, which is a youthful romantic drama, focuses on a person's life right from his childhood, teenage and young years depicting the phases of his romantic life, ambitions, and hurdles that he had to overcome.

The film's trailer also gave us an insight into how the protagonist is a selfish dude until he sees success and how a series of events transform him from the inside out.

Thank You marks the second collaboration of director Vikram K Kumar with actor Naga Chaitanya after Manam. Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna come together for the second time after Venky Mama. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 22.

The movie unit started promoting the film through television, social media, and other platforms by taking part in interviews and social interactions.

Speaking of the film's first review, the film's story writer BVS Ravi said that the movie has showcased Naga Chaitanya in a new avatar and wrote, "For #ThankYouMovie

@chay_akkineni

took utmost care in his diet and fitness plans and at one point of time for his village look he was on just fruits and for this college look, he did 2 hours of fitness program every single day. Cheers to his commitment." (sic).

He got to see the film's first cut and shared his experience on Twitter. "Can't hold my excitement from sharing with you guys,

@chay_akkineni

has excelled in all three different shades and looks. My personal best is his eldest with those glasses. Fall in love with #ThankYouTheMovie coming soon title track from

@MusicThaman," wrote the dialogue-cum-writer.

Not only that, he went to post several tweets in praise of the film's cast and crew. Check out his tweet here,

Just watched the final cut of #ThankYouTheMovie and I can vouch to all the fans of @chay_akkineni that his role of AbhiRam’s is his best till date as an actor and it’s going to be an awestruck experience for all of us ❤️🤗👍👏👏 — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) July 5, 2022

The film stars Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, Sai Sushanth Reddy, and Prakash Raj among others.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Banner. BVS Ravi penned the story for Thank You, which has dialogues written by Venkat D Pati and Mithun Chaitanya.

Legendary PC Sreeram worked as the cinematographer of Thank You and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Thaman S scored the film's background music and songs. Thank You has done a pre release business of 24 crores at worldwide box office, Naga chaitanya movie needs to collect 25 crore to achieve breakeven.