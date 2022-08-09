Thank You OTT Release Date & Time: Naga Chaitanya's Romantic Drama To Stream On Amazon Prime!

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's latest release under his Manam film director, Vikram K Kumar, Thank You, has been declared a flop owing to the poor response at the theatres. The movie, which is touted as a romantic drama with a soul-searching concept, has failed to deliver what was expected of it in terms of entertaining the viewers.

The movie shows have officially come to an end following the release weekend at the theatres and multiplexes. Now that the movie, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish couldn't create an impact at the box office, they are said to have approached the OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video, for an early release deal. Naga Chaitanya's Thank You movie is all set to stream on ott giant Amazon Prime on August 11 2022. Although there were several instances where Amazon Prime Video had bought films with a flop talk, this time, for Thank You, they are repeating the same. However, if they sealed the deal is yet to be known. An official announcement of Thank You's OTT release date and time is awaited.

Thank You stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Prakash Raj, Avika Gor among others in pivotal roles. Legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram cranked the camera for the film. Thank You turned up as biggest disaster in tollywood industry where Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar couldn't do the magic of pulling audience to the theatres. Even though Dil raju did an own release across the telugu states the movie failed to achieve breakeven and turned up as biggest disaster. Now we have to wait and see if this movie can create some magic at Amazon prime.