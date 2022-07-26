Thank You OTT Release Date & Time: No Early Streaming For Naga Chaitanya's Romantic Drama!

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's latest release under his Manam film director, Vikram K Kumar, Thank You, has been declared a flop owing to the poor response at the theatres. The movie, which is touted as a romantic drama with a soul-searching concept, has failed to deliver what was expected of it in terms of entertaining the viewers.

The movie shows have officially come to an end following the release weekend at the theatres and multiplexes. Now that the movie, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish couldn't create an impact at the box office, they are said to have approached the OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video, for an early release deal. The makers have quoted a certain amount of money for the film, which did not go down well with the concerned authorities at the OTT platform. Although there were several instances where Amazon Prime Video had bought films with a flop talk, this time, for Thank You, they are in no mood to entertain the producers for the amount they quoted, reportedly.

So, going by the latest update, the OTT streaming of Thank You will happen only after the stipulated period of time that is a minimum of four weeks after the release.

Thank You stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Prakash Raj, Avika Gor among others in pivotal roles. Legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram cranked the camera for the film.