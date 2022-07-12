Thank You Trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Vikram K Kumar's Film Trailer Looks Promising!

Director Vikram K Kumar's upcoming film Thank You, starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles is getting ready to hit the screens on July 22, worldwide. The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya, Naga Chaitanya, and Raashi Khanna is said to be a youthful romantic drama with equal elements of emotion and drama.

The film's teaser gave us a glimpse of how the protagonist's character is self-centered and believes that only his hard work has taken him places. His life throughout various stages of life and his romantic interests, his struggles and aims, every aspect of a man's life is depicted in this story which will lead to the change in the protagonist's character over the flow of sequences.

Naga Chaitanya, who has brushed up his acting skills of late has been performing well in the characters that he picks. Under the direction of his 'Manam' maker, the actor is sure of giving his best performance yet in the character that he played in Thank You.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 22, the makers released the film's promotional trailer on July 12.

Check it out here:

Watch the film's teaser here:

The film stars Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, Sai Sushanth Reddy, and Prakash Raj among others. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Banner. BVS Ravi penned the story for Thank You, which has dialogues written by Venkat D Pati and Mithun Chaitanya.

Legendary PC Sreeram worked as the cinematographer of Thank You and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Thaman S scored the film's background music and songs.