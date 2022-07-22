Thank You Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Booking Tickets For Naga Chaitanya's Film!

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's upcoming romantic drama Thank You, under the direction of Vikram K Kumar, has hit the screens amid a decent buzz on July 22. The movie, which was promoted extensively across educational institutions in Telugu-speaking states, is a story about an ambitious and selfish protagonist, who takes a u-turn and realizes that he overlooked the sacrifices others had made for his success.

Director Vikram K Kumar collaborates with actor Naga Chaitanya for the second time after Manam, and Naga Chaitanya is paired opposite Raashi Khanna for the second time after Venky Mama. The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The performances of the lead cast are widely appreciated. The film has music by Thaman S. Dialogues of the film penned by Venkat D Pati and Mithun Chaitanya are received well by the audience. Thank You film's frames and scenes look very refreshing and soothing to the eyes, credit goes to the legendary PC Sreeram.

A few fans and enthusiastic moviegoers have watched the film a bit earlier than others and have shared their opinions on social media.

Here are some of the tweets that you should read about the movie Thank You.

#ThankYouTheMovie Final Review:#ThankYouMovie Had a Decent 1st Half followed By very Good and emotional Second Half ✅@chay_akkineni Hit Streak Continues..❤️‍🔥

Special Mention @pcsreeram visuals 👌👏@MusicThaman music 👌#ThankYou — Film Analytricks (@FilmAnalytricks) July 21, 2022

Good movie 👌 @chay_akkineni ur Actor Man 👌🥳. One of the finest performance . Class ayina mass ayina Chay anthe



Good background score by @MusicThaman . @pcsreeram visuals terrific #ThankYouTheMovie #Thankyou #ThankYouMovie https://t.co/5QBgfdjReD — Srinivas (@SrinivasSSMB) July 21, 2022

Overall, a feel good documentary.. not at all worth theatrical release.. chay performance and technical aspects lo 💯 #ThankYou @SVC_official and @Vikram_K_Kumar , ika malli chay tho cheyakandi 🙏#ThankYouTheMovie My rating: 2/5 https://t.co/BSNiHJNjJv — VR (@spacekosam) July 22, 2022

#ThankYou Overall a Below Avg Drama that works in a few places but the rest is a tiresome watch!



NC performs well in 3 different makeovers. Few good moments but narrative is too stretched out and story itself feels like a remix of other movies.



Rating: 2.5/5 #ThankYouTheMovie — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 22, 2022

Thank You's story is rendered by BVS Ravi and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, Prakash Raj, and Sai Sushanth Reddy form other important cast of the film.