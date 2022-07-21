Thank You Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Booking Tickets For Naga Chaitanya's Film!

Akkineni
Naga
Chaitanya's
upcoming
romantic
drama
Thank
You,
under
the
direction
of
Vikram
K
Kumar,
has
hit
the
screens
amid
a
decent
buzz
on
July
22.
The
movie,
which
was
promoted
extensively
across
educational
institutions
in
Telugu-speaking
states,
is
a
story
about
an
ambitious
and
selfish
protagonist,
who
takes
a
u-turn
and
realizes
that
he
overlooked
the
sacrifices
others
had
made
for
his
success.
Director
Vikram
K
Kumar
collaborates
with
actor
Naga
Chaitanya
for
the
second
time
after
Manam,
and
Naga
Chaitanya
is
paired
opposite
Raashi
Khanna
for
the
second
time
after
Venky
Mama.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner.
The
performances
of
the
lead
cast
are
widely
appreciated.
The
film
has
music
by
Thaman
S.
Dialogues
of
the
film
penned
by
Venkat
D
Pati
and
Mithun
Chaitanya
are
received
well
by
the
audience.
Thank
You
film's
frames
and
scenes
look
very
refreshing
and
soothing
to
the
eyes,
credit
goes
to
the
legendary
PC
Sreeram.
A
few
fans
and
enthusiastic
moviegoers
have
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
others
and
have
shared
their
opinions
on
social
media.
Here
are
some
of
the
tweets
that
you
should
read
about
the
movie
Thank
You.
Thank
You's
story
is
rendered
by
BVS
Ravi
and
Naveen
Nooli
edited
the
film.
Malavika
Nair,
Avika
Gor,
Prakash
Raj,
and
Sai
Sushanth
Reddy
form
other
important
cast
of
the
film.