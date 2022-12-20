    For Quick Alerts
      The Banshees Of Inisherin Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Banshees of Inisherin
      Banshees of Inisherin
      The Banshees of Inisherin, touted to be a tragicomedy hit the digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar recently. The movie was directed by Martin McDonagh. It charts the journey of two close friends who reach a deadlock after one of them ends a relationship. The movie has been receiving positive reviews after the release on the OTT. Soon enough, within hours of its premiere, the Banshees of Inisherin leaked online for free download.

      According to the report carried by Latestly, the movie made its way to several pirated websites like TamilRockers, Pagalworld, bOLLY4U, Filmyzilla, and Telegram channels. In addition, the movie's links are shared on social media platforms as well. No matter what, any measures to curb piracy proved futile so far. The movie's pirated links allow the users to view the content and download it for free.

      Although piracy and leaks were earlier affecting the movies released in theatres, after the growth of OTT platforms, not only the movies but also soap operas, and series have fallen prey to it. Piracy emerged as a humongous monster to the digitial media content.

      The Banshees of Inisherin also stars Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Colin Farrell portrayed the role of Padraic Suilleabhain, and Brendan Gleeson played Colm Doherty.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 13:47 [IST]
      X