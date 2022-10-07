The Ghost Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nagarjuna's Action Drama Off To A Good Start!

King Akkineni Nagarjuna has arrived as The Ghost at the Dasara box office on Vijaya Dasami day. The movie, which is touted as a high-octane action entertainer is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Praveen Sattaru. The movie opened to a positive response at the box office.

Nagarjuna shouldered the entire film as an operative agent who goes to any length when it comes to his family. His portrayal and performance in the role is receiving good applause. The veteran actor even added Krav Maga and Katana sword fighting skills to his skillset for this film.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Nagarjuna's The Ghost down here:

Collection in AP/TS on Day 2 amounts to Rs. 2 Crore to Rs. 3 Crore

Total AP/TS in the first 2 Days Rs. 4 Crore to Rs. 5 Crore

The story of The Ghost is about Vikram, a RAW operative in the Indian embassy. His sister's daughter gets into trouble and he dons the role of a ghost to tackle the goons. The crew shot over several years owing to the pandemic and filmed in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Dubai.

The action movie stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anika Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Jayaprakash, and Srikanth Iyengar among others in crucial roles.

The Ghost is produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar, and Suniel Narang under their Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. The film's background score was composed by Mark K Robin and songs by Bharatt-Saurabh.