The Ghost Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest action thriller The Ghost, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru hit the screens on October 5 for the Dasara festival. Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, who are best friends and top league actors of Tollywood, have arrived at the box office on the same day. The movie was met with mixed to lukewarm response at the box office.

The Ghost movie fell prey to the piracy mafia within hours of its theatrical release. The movie flashed on all the illegal websites that share such type of content for viewing and downloading purposes. Several social media handles also re-shared the links all over the internet.

The story of Ghost is about the story of Vikram, a RAW field operative working in the Indian embassy. He has a sister and a niece named Aditi. When Aditi was taken hostage, Vikram gets involved in a crime syndicate.

The movie stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhary, Srikanth Iyengar, and Ravi Varma among others in crucial roles. Northstar Entertainment banner has produced The Ghost in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners. Dharmendra Kakarala worked as the film's editor and Mukesh G was the cinematographer.

It is learned that Nagarjuna withheld the distribution rights of The Ghost in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in addition to the remuneration of Rs 6 Crore. The makers of the film carried out shooting in and around Hyderabad and then moved to Dubai.