The Ghost: Not Jacqueline Fernandez But Sonal Chauhan To Play The Lead In Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Next!

Nagarjuna
Akkineni's
The
Ghost
is
a
much-anticipated
film
of
the
year.
Earlier
it
was
rumoured
that
Bollywood
star
Jacqueline
Fernandez
will
be
a
part
of
the
film
however,
now
the
word
on
the
street
is
that
the
talented
actress
Sonal
Chauhan
will
be
playing
the
lead
opposite
Nagarjuna.
That's
right,
Sonal
Chauhan
fans
are
in
for
a
treat
as
they
will
get
to
see
their
favourite
actress
on
the
silver
screen
opposite
the
Tollywood
King!
A
source
close
to
the
film
said,
"Makers
felt
Sonal
Chauhan
was
the
best
fit
for
the
lead
role
opposite
Nagarjuna
in
The
Ghost.
They
felt
both
the
actors
Sonal
and
Nagarjuna
would
make
for
a
fine
on-screen
pair
and
that's
when
they
approached
her.
The
two
are
going
to
portray
some
great
chemistry
in
the
film!"