      The Ghost: Not Jacqueline Fernandez But Sonal Chauhan To Play The Lead In Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Next!

      Nagarjuna Akkineni's The Ghost is a much-anticipated film of the year. Earlier it was rumoured that Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the film however, now the word on the street is that the talented actress Sonal Chauhan will be playing the lead opposite Nagarjuna.

      Sonal Chauhan

      That's right, Sonal Chauhan fans are in for a treat as they will get to see their favourite actress on the silver screen opposite the Tollywood King! A source close to the film said, "Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on-screen pair and that's when they approached her. The two are going to portray some great chemistry in the film!"

      Well, we for one are super excited not only to see Akkineni Nagarjuna but also the beautiful Sonal Chauhan shine on the silver screen!

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
