The Ghost Trailer Review: Nagarjuna Loads Guns And Swings Swords In Style!

The teaser for The Ghost had released last week. We saw Nagarjuna helming a Katana, crafted by his own hands out of a piece of Tamahagane (precious metal). He was further shown in full-on hitman attire. After watching the trailer it turns out that he is a bodyguard. Whether or not it's his profession is not clear. He takes over the responsibility of an important person and their parent.

The ever-handsome actor appears effortlessly cool throughout the trailer, especially when he suits up. Simple shots such as the ones where he loads a gun, and where he walks toward the katana, manage to boost the vibe. There are gunshots and swinging swords everywhere. The trailer is racy and action-packed, and the film is most likely to follow suit.

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan are seen shoulder-to-shoulder in combat and romance. The casting of the female lead was a bit of a hassle for The Ghost. Initially, it was Kajal Agarwal, and then it was Jacqueline Fernandez, but finally, it was decided that Sonal Chauhan will play the female lead.

The film has Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Ravi Varma playing the primary characters. The Ghost has been written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, and jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and North Star Entertainment.

The background score has been composed by Mark K Robin, and the songs have been composed by Bharatt-Saurabh. Dharmendra Kakarala has edited the film, shot by Mukesh G.

The Ghost will be hitting the big screens on October 5.