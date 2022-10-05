The Ghost Twitter Review: Here Is What Twitterati Think About The Film

Throughout
the
film,
the
ever-handsome
actor
looked
effortlessly
cool,
especially
when
suited
up.
Simple
shots,
like
as
the
ones
when
he
loads
a
rifle
and
walks
toward
the
katana,
help
to
lift
the
mood.
The
movie
is
as
action-packed
as
it
appeared
in
the
trailer.
The
film
has
Nagarjuna,
Sonal
Chauhan,
Gul
Panag,
and
Ravi
Varma
playing
primary
characters.
Ghost
has
been
written
and
directed
by
Praveen
Sattaru,
and
jointly
produced
by
Sri
Venkateswara
Cinemas
LLP,
and
North
Star
Entertainment.
The
background
score
has
been
composed
by
Mark
K
Robin,
and
the
songs
have
been
composed
by
Bharatt-Saurabh.
Dharmendra
Kakarala
has
edited
the
film,
shot
by
Mukesh
G.
The
film
has
released
today,
on
October
5.
Here
is
what
the
Twitterati
think
about
the
film.