The Mega- Allu Family Rift Surfaces Again!

It is an undeniable fact that megastar Chiranjeevi has not only carved a niche for himself out of scratch but also had become the very foundation for a slew of heroes Tollywood has- called mega heroes.

Even before, Chiranjeevi's brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan established themselves as actors in Tollywood decades ago. Chiranjeevi has paved way for his entire family to venture out into Tollywood.

It all began with Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi's nephew setting foot as a hero in Tollywood with Gangotri in the year 2003. Later on, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Naga Babu's son Varun Tej, Allu Arjun's brother Sirish, and Chiranjeevi's maternal nephews Sai Dharam Tej and Vyshnav Tej have become actors.

Of late, things have not been cordial between the mega Konidela family and Allu family. At least it looks like it. Allu Arvind focused entirely on building his son as a separate brand and he achieved it-courtesy Allu Arjun's hard work and his successful films.

Allu Arjun has a separate fan base in Kerala and the Arab Emirates. The actor is fondly called Mallu Arjun by Malayalees. All his films were released in Malayalam even before pan-Indian movies have become the talk of the day.

To recollect, it was when Allu Arjun spoke at the pre-release event of Sarainodu, where sparks flew about everything not being okay between the two families.

Without a question, it was Chiranjeevi who promoted these actors by attending their film release events and promotional campaigns, until recently. The mega heroes are supportive of each other even though they are peers.

However, it has become evident that both families have been maintaining a decent distance in these terms.

The iconic star has garnered an unparalleled image. At the same time, Ram Charan too has been doing exceptionally well both as a hero and a producer. Being attached to Mega family is something that didn't go well with Allu family, given the fact that it was Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah, who helped Chiranjeevi become a megastar.

In a recently held meeting of the Chiranjeevi Fans Association, a few enthusiastic fans have remarked that they disowned Allu Arjun and will not consider him a mega hero. A fan's speech about the same has gone viral as well. In a turn of incidents, the concerned fan released another video of him apologizing to Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for what damage he had caused.

While officially there was no response from either of Allu or mega family compounds, it is learned that Ram Charan had become furious about that fan in discussion and wanted him to apologize.