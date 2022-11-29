Vaarasudu: Ranjithame Telugu Song To Be Released On The YouTube On November 30!

Ranjithame Still Photo Credit: Internet

Fans of actor Vijay fondly called Thalapathy Vijay are excited about the Telugu version of the 'Ranjithame' song. The makers announced that the first single will be released at 09.09 am on November 30. The movie is Thalapathy Vijay's first direct Telugu film which was shot as a bilingual. Director Vamshi Paidipally is helming the film, which is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on Sankranthi/Pongal in 2023.

The film's background score and tunes are composed by S Thaman. The musician earlier mentioned through his Twitter handle said,'' The song 'Ranjithame' is a feast to the fans of the actor and the video of the song is out of the world." Ever since, the fans are eager for the Telugu version of Vaarasudu to be released. They are in for a treat on November 30, according to the makers. The Tamil version released earlier and has become one of the most successful videos in Tamil of the year 2022.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay. The actress couldn't stop pinching herself when she first got the opportunity and claimed to be a huge fan of Vijay. She got smitten by the actor and it was evident during the official puja ceremony of the film that happened in Hyderabad. Senior actors like R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Kushbu, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Sangitha Krish, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, John Vijay, and Sanjana Sarathy in important roles.

Producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the bilingual, marking his Kollywood debut as the producer under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Vamshi Paidipally in Tamil. The film's dialogues were penned by Vivek and the story was co-written by Ahishor Solomon. Karthik Palani handled the camera and KL Praveen worked as its editor. The movie is being distributed by T-Series.