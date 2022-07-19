The Warrior Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Tamil Debut Is A Disappointment At The Box Office!

N
Lingusamy
directed
Energetic
star
Ram
Pothinei
in
his
Tamil,
Telugu
bilingual
The
Warrior.
The
movie
marked
the
actor's
Tamil
debut
and
opened
a
market
for
Ram
in
Kollywood.
The
actor
also
is
paired
alongside
the
latest
south
sensation
Krithi
Shetty
in
this
powerful
cop-action
drama.
The
movie,
although
opened
in
theatres
amid
huge
fanfare,
failed
to
sustain
the
weekend
owing
to
its
routine
run-of-the-mill
formula.
However,
the
lead
actors'
performances
are
applauded.
The
scenes
between
Aadhi
Pinisetty,
who
donned
the
antagonist's
hat,
and
Ram
as
DSP
Satya
have
come
out
well.
Take
a
look
at
the
Warrior's
day
5
total
worldwide
collection
here
Nadhiya,
Akshara
Gowda,
Bharathiraja,
Chirag
Jani,
Redin
Kingsley,
Brahmaji,
and
Jayaprakash
are
a
few
actors
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
scored
the
film's
soundtrack,
and
Naveen
Nooli
edited
the
film.
Dialogues
of
the
film
were
penned
by
Sai
Madhav
Burra
in
Telugu
and
Brinda
Sarathy
in
Tamil.
The
cinematography
was
rendered
by
Sujith
Vaassudev
for
Warriorr.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Srinivasa
Chitturi
under
the
Srinivasa
Silver
Screen
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore.