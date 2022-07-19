    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Warrior Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Tamil Debut Is A Disappointment At The Box Office!

      By
      |

      N Lingusamy directed Energetic star Ram Pothinei in his Tamil, Telugu bilingual The Warrior. The movie marked the actor's Tamil debut and opened a market for Ram in Kollywood. The actor also is paired alongside the latest south sensation Krithi Shetty in this powerful cop-action drama.

      The Warrior Day 5 Box Office Collection

      The movie, although opened in theatres amid huge fanfare, failed to sustain the weekend owing to its routine run-of-the-mill formula. However, the lead actors' performances are applauded. The scenes between Aadhi Pinisetty, who donned the antagonist's hat, and Ram as DSP Satya have come out well.

      Take a look at the Warrior's day 5 total worldwide collection here

      Nizam: Rs 5.03 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 2.70 Crore
      UA: Rs 2.15 Crore
      East: Rs 1.18 Crore
      West: Rs 1.07 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.80 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 85 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 58 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 15.36 Crore (Rs 23.65 Crore Gross)
      KA+ ROI: Rs 85 Lakh
      OS: Rs 58 Lakh
      Tamil Nadu- Rs 90 Lakh
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 17.69 Crore (Rs 29.70 Crore Gross)

      The Warrior Day 5 Box Office Collection

      Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad scored the film's soundtrack, and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Dialogues of the film were penned by Sai Madhav Burra in Telugu and Brinda Sarathy in Tamil. The cinematography was rendered by Sujith Vaassudev for Warriorr.

      The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 19, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X