The Warrior Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Read About Ram Pothineni-Lingusamy's Heavy Action Drama!

Energetic star Ram Pothineni's latest release, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, The Warrior has hit the silver screen all over the world on July 14. The fans of the actor are thrilled about the film as Ram makes his Tamil debut and is paired opposite the sensational Krithi Shetty.

A few enthusiasts and moviegoers who watched the film have been sharing their opinion through their social media handles. Fans are going crazy over the positive reception of the action entertainer.

Ram Pothineni, who plays an IAS Officer, DSP Satya, looked ravishing as a cop and has given one of his career's best performances. Nadhiya portrayed the role of Satya's mother in the film. Krithi Shetty is seen as a radio jockey, whistle Mahalakshmi.

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who has carved a niche for himself in Tamil and Telugu industries as a bankable actor, is seen as Guru, the fierce and ruthless villain in the film. The scenes between Satya and Guru have come out well and are terrific on screen, coupled with the background score.

The film's songs are a visual treat, and the lead pair performed flexibly in songs, especially the 'Let's go on the Bulletu' and 'Whistle.' They looked like a dream together.

#Thewarriorr censor review done

First half - #ColoursSong #dhadadhada song with massy interval bang and twist 🔥

Second half - #WhistleSong #BulletSong with ooooraaa mass elements 🔥

Fights between aadi and ram are top notch 🔥

Pakka oora mass commercial mve 🔥

Lingusamy 😍 — RAPO's gajala (@DJtillu_DJ) July 8, 2022

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and stars Akshara Gowda, Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, and Nadhiya in prominent roles. Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash form the rest of the cast.

Sujith Vaassudev cranked the camera for the film, which is edited by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack, and two songs namely 'Bulletu' and 'Whistle' have stood out among the rest.