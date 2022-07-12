The Warriorr First Review: Ram Pothineni-N Lingusamy Dish Out A Full Energetic Mass Entertainer!

The first review of Ram Pothineni's latest film The Warriorr is out. The movie seems to be an entertaining mass action film with its shining moments.

Written and directed by N Lingusamy, the warriorr marks the Tamil debut of Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide release on July 14.

A few of the film buffs and Censor Board members who got to see the movie firsthand before anybody else shared their opinions on it through their respective social media handles. Going by their opinions, the movie is sure going to be a super hit.

The movie is billed as a heavy action drama with mass elements and Ram, easily shoulders it. The film's songs, dance sequences, action scenes, and performances by the cast are being applauded.

Ram Pothineni looks ravishing as a cop in uniform and his portrayal of DSP Satya is very impressive. He nailed the performance of the character. Fans of the actor are sure going to enjoy his performance in the film.

According to a few reviews on social media, the first half is quite entertaining with two songs, and the twist just before the interval bang is kind of a highlight for the movie. The popular Bullet song and whistle song are placed in the second-half narration. The second half is filled with visually entertaining mass elements. The face-off scenes between Ram's character and Aadhi's character are another highlight of the film, say the reviewers.

Check out some of the tweets here

#Thewarriorr censor review done

First half - #ColoursSong #dhadadhada song with massy interval bang and twist 🔥

Second half - #WhistleSong #BulletSong with ooooraaa mass elements 🔥

Fights between aadi and ram are top notch 🔥

Pakka oora mass commercial mve 🔥

Lingusamy 😍 — RAPO's gajala (@DJtillu_DJ) July 8, 2022

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and stars Akshara Gowda, Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, and Nadhiya in prominent roles. Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash form the rest of the cast.

The film's cinematography is rendered by Sujith Vaassudev and edited by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack.