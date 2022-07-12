The Warriorr Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Ram Pothineni & Lingusamy's Action Film Makes This Much Money!

Energetic star Ram Pothineni AKA RAPO has finally made his Kollywood debut with N Lingusamy's directorial The Warriorr. The movie is ready to hit the screens on July 14 worldwide. The film, which has been shot as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, has been certified a UA, meaning a clean universal viewership material.

The film has set higher expectations given the combination of the cast. Ram is making his debut in Tamil and is paired opposite Krithi Shetty. Lingusamy has a history of making remarkable films. Ram's fans are in for a treat, going by its trailer.

Check it out here:

Take a look at the Warriorr film's pre-release business worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 11 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 6 Crore

Andhra: Rs 17 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 34 Crore

Ka+ROI: Rs 2 Crore

OS - Rs 2.10 Crore

Tamil Version - Rs 5 Crore

Total Worldwide Business: Rs 43.10 Crore

(Break-Even - Rs 44.00 Crore)

Ram Pothineni will be seen portraying the character of an IAS Officer, DSP Satya. Aadhi Pinisetty is the movie's antagonist who plays the role of Guru and Krithi Shetty will be seen as Whistle Mahalakshmi. Actress Nadhiya will be seen in the role of DSP Satya's mother.

The film also stars Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash among others.

The Warriorr's dialogues have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra and Brinda Sarathy. Sujith Vaassudev cranked the camera for the film that has editing by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's songs and background score. Needless to say, the songs are a success on YouTube and are ranking on the FM radio top ten list continuously.

Srinivasa Chitturi has bankrolled the film under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner.