THIS Top League Actress Had The Most Uneventful 2022 With Four Consecutive Flops! Read On!

Pooja Hegde, who was once labeled as an iron leg in the industry has gone back to that phase, or at least it looks like it. Although she debuted in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjadaro, the actress has been deemed a lucky charm in several Tollywood and Kollywood films after Bollywood ignored her. However, life is not always a bed of roses, right?

The year 2022 is a game-changer for many southern films. From making Rs 500 Crore to getting shortlisted for the prestigious Academy Awards 2023, several films like Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Yash's KGF 2, and Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 catapulted the stardom of Indian films to a global level. Ironically, only Bollywood is Indian cinema until these above-mentioned films are released in 2022, surprising the world. But Pooja, though she was part of some of the craziest projects spanning important film industries, couldn't bank a single hit.

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the Indian film industry without a doubt. She does films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Needless to say, the leggy lass works in films that bring together crazy combinations of directors and actors. However, of late, everything is not going well on the professional front for her.

She appeared on the silver screen in big-budget star-studded films in Tamil and Telugu-Radhe Shyam with pan-India star Prabhas, Acharya with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, and Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. She had a single Bollywood release with none other than Ranveer Singh but nothing worked out in favour for her. She also appeared in a special song for Venkatesh's F3 movie under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, which was again a commercial flop.

Looking back, Pooja can only smile at the numerous vacations to Maldives she took this year. A Twitter handle by the name Daily Culture shared this piece of news and noted that Radhe Shyam and Acharya were the biggest disasters and Beast brought a break to Vijay's success streak. Cirkus, which was released recently, opened to disastrous first day and reviews.

#Poojahegde This Year (2022)



👉 #Radheshyam - One Of the India's Biggest Disasters



👉 #Acharya - One of the India's Biggest Disasters (In Terms of Loss)



👉 #Beast - Break to Vijay's Success Streak



👉 #Cirkus - Opened to Disaster reviews and disastrous Occupancies — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) December 23, 2022

In addition, Pooja also hurt her leg during a film shoot, rendering her bedridden for a couple of months. Even then, the actress has fancy projects like SSMB 28 with director Trivikram Srinivas. She is coming together with Superstar Mahesh Babu for the second time after Maharshi. She is working on another multi-starrer with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.