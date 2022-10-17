This Is The Remuneration Sudeepa AKA Pinky Took Home From Her Six Weeks At Bigg Boss 6 House!

Sudeepa
AKA
Pinky,
who
entered
the
biggest
Telugu
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
6
has
ended
her
stint
at
the
house
with
the
sixth
week
elimination
process.
Sudeepa,
who
wasn't
really
active
on
the
media
platforms
of
late
has
tried
to
come
back
to
the
industry
with
this
opportunity.
The
actress
is
keen
on
making
a
great
comeback
and
is
open
to
work
on
the
silver
screen
and
on
TV.
While
Sudeepa
has
won
over
the
love
of
the
housemates
with
her
cooking
skills
and
her
straight-forward
attitude,
she
couldn't
win
votes
from
the
public
to
continue
her
participation
in
the
game.
With
less
number
of
votes
against
her
support,
Sudeepa
came
out
of
the
house
on
the
Sunday's
episode
with
show's
host
Nagarjuna.
She
and
Baladitya
remained
for
the
final
elimination
call.
After
Sudeepa
came
back
home,
the
social
media
was
abuzz
with
the
remuneration
details
of
Sudeepa,
for
her
participation
in
the
game
show.
She
is
said
to
have
offered
an
amount
of
Rs
30,000
per
day,
which
amounts
to
Rs
2.1
Lakh
per
week.
For
her
presence
inside
the
house,
she
reportedly
took
home
Rs
12.6
Lakh
in
the
form
of
remuneration
for
a
period
of
six
weeks.
Upon
her
elimination
from
the
house
Sudeepa
seemed
content
and
delighted
to
be
back
in
the
normal
world.
She
wished
the
best
for
her
friends
inside
the
house,
and
exuded
confidence
about
her
future.
Sudeepa
will
be
seen
on
her
YouTube
channel
and
will
be
making
her
presence
more
visible
on
the
entertainment
channels
hereafter.