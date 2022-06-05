Throwback To When Allu Arjun Encouraged People To Plant Saplings On World Environment Day; See Pic

Pan India Star Allu Arjun is not only famous for his marvellous acting skills but is also popularly known as a vocal environmentalist who often advocates for climate change and better living. Allu Arjun is a green warrior who actively promotes the environment and one can also see his house lit with lush greenery and trees.

Last year today, also profoundly known as World Environment Day, Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a picture of himself watering his plants. He also encouraged everyone to plant more saplings. He also added that it is a cause that is close to his heart.

Allu Arjun took to his social media to share a photo and wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share a photo of you planting a sapling and I’ll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA”

On the work front, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs. 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300cr worldwide.