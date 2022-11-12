Throwback: When Hansika Motwani Was Alleged To Have Taken Growth Hormone Injections

Hansika Motwani is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. She has won several awards for her performances and has worked with some of the big heroes in the South. Many aren't aware that Hansika started her career as a child artist in the 2001 television serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and went on to do a few shows. She later appeared as one of the children in Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta's 2003 Bollywood film Koi... Mil Gaya.

Four years later, Hansika Motwani debuted in films as a female lead with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu flick Desamuduru opposite Allu Arjun in 2007. She was just 15 at the time. But what shocked everyone was her physical growth. Hansika's sudden transformation within five-years of the gap sparked numerous tabloid rumours that she used growth hormones.

That same year, Hansika had another Hindi film release in Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Ka Surroor. The actress' sudden change in her physical appearance put the audience through an unpleasant surprise. She looked totally different and way grown up from her age.

Soon, rumours started picking up in the media that Hansika had opted for injectable hormones to build the appearance of a fully grown woman for her film debut as a lead actress. To this date, these rumours haunt Hansika as they keep floating on the internet. Gossipers believe that the actress's mother, Mona Motwani, who is a dermatologist by profession, gave her daughter hormonal steroids.

However, neither Hansika nor her mother ever gave a statement or clarified the allegations. Aap Ka Suroor didn't work at the box office, and Hansika completely moved to the South and went on to become a craze.

Hansika Motwani recently announced her engagement on social media with her longtime boyfriend and business partner, Sohail Kathuria. A few days ago, Hansika shared a slew of pictures from her dreamy Paris proposal. Sohail Kathuria went down on his knees and held Hansika's hand as they both stood inside a heart-shaped sign made of flowers and candles. Both stood in front of Paris' famous Eiffel Tower.

According to several media reports, Hansika and Sohail's wedding will take place on December 4 at a Jaipur fort. The destination wedding will be a grand affair, and preparations are in full swing. Both of them have also been best friends for a few years now and have, till date, kept their relationship under wraps. Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding their wedding is awaited.